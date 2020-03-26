15 patients hospitalized at EAMC with COVID-19

By Olivia Gunn | March 26, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 7:43 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) released its latest update on COVID-19 Thursday evening.

EAMC currently has 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 24 patients in the hospital with suspected COVID-19. One patient who was previously hospitalized with the virus has been discharged.

Twelve patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have been ruled negative.

See confirmed COVID-19 cases by county the EAMC service area below:

Lee County – 47

Chambers County – 13

Tallapoosa County – 4

Russell County – 1

See EAMC testing statistics below:

912 – the # of COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC

644 – the # of COVID-19 tests that were negative

215 – the # of COVID-19 tests that are pending results

22 – the approximate percentage of tests submitted by EAMC of all tests in Alabama (912 out of 4082)

