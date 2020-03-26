Russell County EMA speaks on first confirmed COVID-19 case

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday that Russell County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
Officials are not releasing information on where exactly in the county this case is.
Officials said they don’t know if the person was tested in Russell County or if they went to Lee County or Georgia.
Bob Franklin, the Russell County Emergency Management agency director, said one confirmed case of COVID-19 will not shut down the county right now, but he does have advice for the community.
"This disease doesn't have any legs, it can't walk, it can't float through the air,” said Franklin. “The only way it can spread is from person-to-person contact. We create the legs for it and we carry it to other people. That's the whole goal behind social distancing. If we can keep six to eight feet away from each other, isolate if we're not feeling well, that's how we're going to stop this disease from spreading."
Franklin said you don’t know who is carrying COVID-19 because they may not show symptoms. So, stay informed and away from others. Russell County is creating walk-up windows to reduce the number of people coming into county buildings to hopefully prevent further spread of the virus.
