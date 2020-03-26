Smiths Station man killed in single-vehicle crash in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash in Chambers County has claimed the life of a Smiths Station man.
51-year-old Jerry Dozier was killed when the 2005 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway and overturned at approximately 8:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 25. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash occurred on I-85 near mile marker 69, approximately five miles north of Opelika.
Dozier was not using his seat belt.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate.
