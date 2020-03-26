Staying active while staying home: Columbus fitness trainer gives tips

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of you are at home because of COVID-19, and with gym’s and other activity centers closed because of the virus, it can be hard to get or maintain that summer body you’re looking for.
We talked with Terrence Flowers of 4.0 Fit in Columbus for some tips about how to stay in shape while staying inside.
Flowers said you can get a good workout with some simple household items. You can use a chair for exercises like tricep dips, V-Ups and kickbacks.
If you don’t have weights in the house, you can fill a bookbag with books (any amount to get the right level of resistance for your exercise level) and do things like curls, rows, tricep extensions, or even wear it as a weighted vest and go for a run or do squats.
Flowers also took News Leader 9′s Paul Stockman through a full workout, which is included below.
Be sure to consult your physician before any intense exercise to make sure you can handle the strenuous movements.
Warm-Up (2 sets of 10-20 repetitions)
Seal Jacks
High Knees
Plank Jacks
Side hops
Workout (3 sets of 10-20 repetitions)
Squats
Russion Twists
Push-Ups
Chair Dips
These are just baseline exercises, and can be modified by doing fewer sets or fewer reps. But they provide a solid foundation for staying active at home.
