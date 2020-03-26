Teachers from Eagle Ridge Academy in Columbus ride in ‘we miss you’ parade for students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Teachers from a school in Columbus paraded through some of their students’ neighborhoods Wednesday.
Teachers of Eagle Ridge Academy showed students they miss and are thinking about them as schools are closed amid COVID-19 concerns.
Students and their parents gathered in their yards as they waved to the teachers.
"They had made signs for us, they had written on the sidewalks, and it made us all very emotional to see our kids and our parents supporting our school community,” said Principal Amy Parker.
The teachers paraded through several neighborhoods
