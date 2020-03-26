Troup Co. woman dies day before testing positive for COVID-19

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus has passed away.
District 4 Public Health officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed that the COVID-19 test for a 61-year-old woman who passed away yesterday, Mar. 25, came back positive today.
Officials with District 4 Public Health say it is unknown at this time if COVID-19 caused her death.
This is the first death connected in any way to COVID-19 in Troup County.
As of 12:00 p.m. on Mar. 26, the state of Georgia has a total of 1,525 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths.
