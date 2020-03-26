Two arrested in multiple Auburn automobile burglaries

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people in Auburn are behind bars in connection to multiple automobile burglaries in the Auburn area.
Auburn police responded to an early morning call of an automobile burglary in process at a residence in the 100 block of Northwood Dr.
Officers found 20-year-old Jaquavion Dequan Jackson and 18-year-old Jamelah Rakhia Williams, who matched descriptions provided from previous burglaries, in the area. An investigation determined that they were responsible for the breaking into the vehicles.
Property taken during an auto burglary in the 400 block of Wright’s Mill Rd. on Mar. 19 was also recovered in their possession. Both were arrested and charged with multiple accounts of breaking and entering of an automobile and theft of property.
Jackson was also wanted and arrested on outstanding warrants for auto burglaries in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Pkwy. in November 2019.
Both are being held in the Lee County Jail. Jackson has a bond of $33,000 and Williams has a $17,000 bond.
Additional charges are expected.
