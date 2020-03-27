Columbus mayor extends state of local emergency to include park facilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is extending his state of local emergency in an effort to reduce gatherings of more than ten people.
With this new order, all facilities, aside from restrooms, and recreational equipment located within city parks are now off-limits. This order remains in effect until Apr. 6.
This includes tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, exercise stations, pavilions and playground equipment.
City parks and park restrooms will remain open, provided that six foot social distancing continues.
