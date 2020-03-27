COVID-19: What you need to know now from Chattahoochee Valley officials

Mayor Henderson took part in WTVM News Leader 9′s second weekly virtual town hall

Columbus Georgia Mayor Skip Henderson addresses COVID-19
March 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 5:34 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 held a second weekly virtual town hall on Thursday, Mar. 26 in order to provide the Chattahoochee Valley with the information you need to know now.

As part of our commitment to coverage you can count on, News Leader 9 is bringing you a special virtual town hall with officials from across the Chattahoochee Valley providing you with the most up-to-date information so you can make the best decision for the health and safety of you and your family.

This week’s guests include health officials, financial experts and community leaders stepping up to the plate in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. We were also able to speak with Aviva Williamson, a local woman who has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Watch all of the interviews below. Tune in to the next WTVM News Leader 9 virtual town hall on Thursday, April 2 at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT.

Melody Trimble, CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare

COVID-19: What You Need to Know Now: Melody Trimble, St. Francis-Emory

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe

COVID-19: What You Need to Know Now: Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe

Scott Steiner, President & CEO of the Phoebe Putney Health System

COVID-19: What You Need to Know Now: Scott Steiner, President & CEO Phoebe Putney Health System

Robert Nobles, Synovus Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager

COVID-19: What You Need to Know Now: Robert Nobles, Synovus Vice President

COVID-19 Patient Aviva Williamson

COVID-19: What You Need to Know Now: COVID-19 Patient Aviva Williamson

Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of the West Central Georgia Red Cross

COVID-19: What You Need to Know Now: Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director West Central GA Red Cross

Ben Moser, President & CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

COVID-19: What You Need to Know Now: Ben Moser, President & CEO of United Way of the CV

