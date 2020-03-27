COVID-19: What you need to know now from Chattahoochee Valley officials

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 held a second weekly virtual town hall on Thursday, Mar. 26 in order to provide the Chattahoochee Valley with the information you need to know now.
As part of our commitment to coverage you can count on, News Leader 9 is bringing you a special virtual town hall with officials from across the Chattahoochee Valley providing you with the most up-to-date information so you can make the best decision for the health and safety of you and your family.
This week’s guests include health officials, financial experts and community leaders stepping up to the plate in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. We were also able to speak with Aviva Williamson, a local woman who has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Watch all of the interviews below. Tune in to the next WTVM News Leader 9 virtual town hall on Thursday, April 2 at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT.
Melody Trimble, CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe
Scott Steiner, President & CEO of the Phoebe Putney Health System
Robert Nobles, Synovus Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager
COVID-19 Patient Aviva Williamson
Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of the West Central Georgia Red Cross
Ben Moser, President & CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley
