Georgia tops 2,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The state of Georgia has topped 2,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.
As of 12:00 p.m. on Mar. 27, the Peach State has a total of 2,001 confirmed cases of the virus.
566 patients are currently hospitalized and 64 people have died.
The number of cases in the Chattahoochee Valley include:
- Dougherty County - 193
- Lee County, Ga. - 35
- Troup County - 11
- Sumter County - 10
- Muscogee County - 8
- Terrell County - 6
- Meriwether County - 3
- Randolph County - 3
- Upson County - 2
- Harris County - 1
- Taylor County - 1
