Georgia tops 2,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19
By Alex Jones | March 27, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 12:12 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The state of Georgia has topped 2,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Mar. 27, the Peach State has a total of 2,001 confirmed cases of the virus.

566 patients are currently hospitalized and 64 people have died.

The number of cases in the Chattahoochee Valley include:

  • Dougherty County - 193
  • Lee County, Ga. - 35
  • Troup County - 11
  • Sumter County - 10
  • Muscogee County - 8
  • Terrell County - 6
  • Meriwether County - 3
  • Randolph County - 3
  • Upson County - 2
  • Harris County - 1
  • Taylor County - 1

