Hearts pop up on Lee Co. doors to show support for health care workers

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a movement happening in Lee County to make sure everyone involved in caring for COVID-19 patients knows they are being supported.
"Leaving the house, you're leaving your family, and you're going out to take care of somebody else's family," Leigh Swords said.
Swords is a registered nurse at Crisp Regional Hospital.
She said she knows firsthand how tough health care workers have it right now.
"You just don't know what's going to happen," Swords said. "You don't know if things are going to get worse or we're going to see an improvement."
That's why when she saw the "Hearts for Healthcare Workers" movement online, she decided to jump in.
“They can see the hearts and know that we’re praying for them and we appreciate them,” she said.
One Facebook event said an ER physician’s wife started the movement, but WALB hasn’t been able to track down where it got started.
People are cutting pink or red hearts, and other colors too, out of paper and putting them on their doors or mailboxes.
“Just to be able to look at somebody’s door and see a heart, would just bring so much encouragement to me. I would feel like, wow, that’s somebody who’s got my back,” Swords said.
Swords posted it in her neighborhood watch Facebook group, and it caught on.
"That would give me that extra strength to just go on and just push forward and believe that God is going to take care of all this," Swords said.
She said this show of solidarity is for anyone working in health care facilities, from administration to doctors to nurses to janitorial staff.
“I just hope everybody just shows their heart and continues to pray for all the health care providers,” she said.
Swords said she hopes this effort will catch on throughout Lee County and Southwest Georgia.
