Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is looking for ways to control who gets the financial aid moving toward passage. The $2 trillion coronavirus aid package moving through Congress was carefully written to prevent President Donald Trump and his family from profiting from the federal fund. But the fine print reveals that businesses owned by Trump and his family still may be eligible for assistance. The massive relief fund, rushed through the Senate and expected to soon be passed by the House, includes language inserted by Democrats that explicitly prevents Trump, who did not divest from his company before taking office, from using the federal money as a windfall for his struggling hotel and country club business. Ethics groups warn that the 880-page bill contains loopholes.