Phenix City police respond to unresponsive infant on 14th Ct.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department responded to an unresponsive infant Thursday evening.
Officers were dispatched to 14th Court at around 5:43 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the unresponsive infant being administered CPR.
Smiths Fire and Rescue and the Phenix City Fire Department arrived on the scene. EMTs and paramedics continued CPR and transported the infant to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment.
Phenix City police say the infant had signs of life and was being prepped for flight to UAB hospital in Birmingham for additional treatment. The infant is in critical but stable condition.
Police have not released any further details on the incident.
