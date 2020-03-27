Record-Breaking Heat Possible Through Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fog and clouds have moved back in for Friday morning, but more sunshine will be around for the afternoon hours, pushing temperatures into record-breaking territory with highs in the upper 80s today and tomorrow. Some spots could even hit 90! Even more clouds and fog around for Saturday, but it looks like any rain will hold off until another cold front comes through on Sunday and brings us a few thundershowers. Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain though!
The cold front will drop temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s, but it won’t be a significant cooldown by any means. Monday will transition us to some stormier weather around on Tuesday—we’ll keep any eye out for the possibility of any severe threats then, too. By Wednesday, a cold front associated with the incoming storms will help put temperatures back to more seasonable levels (near 70 for the afternoons and 40s back in the mornings) for the start of April by the middle of next week.
