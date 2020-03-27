Remote learning required for Phenix City Schools as closures last remainder of school year

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - All remote learning is required for Phenix City Schools following Governor Kay Ivey’s announcement that all public school buildings will not reopen this school year.
All students will participate in all remote instruction and complete all assignments. The school system says grading processes and procedures will be conveyed promptly.
There will be no state testing for grades 2 through 8 this school year. Questions about summer school will be answered at a later date.
The optimize communications, Phenix City Schools says the following is necessary:
- Every parent has a working email which is checked daily
- Changes in email must be conveyed to the child’s teacher(s)
- Every parent has access to the Parent Portal in iNow
- Parents should communicate their internet needs via survey on the system’s website
- All school-related activities have been suspended until June.
For more information about the remote learning, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.