Search continues for missing 4-year-old girl in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The search continues for a missing four-year-old girl in Lee County.
Investigators say Evelyn Vadie Sides was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66 in Auburn.
Crews from more than a dozen jurisdictions are searching for Evelyn in Loachapoka. Crews include a helicopter, kayak team, and divers checking the Saugatchee Creek. Search dogs and a local group on horseback are also searching the acres of woods along Lee Road 65 and Lee Road 66.
“We at this point are just continuing our searches,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. “Just intensifying our efforts and bringing in additional assets as they are available on the scene.”
Evelyn may be accompanied by a reddish colored hound dog.
All land search ended for Thursday night and helicopters will continue searching overnight.
Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.