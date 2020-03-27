Second Ft. Benning soldier tests positive for COVID-19

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A second soldier at Fort Benning has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, marking the fifth case associated with the U.S. Army base.
Martin Army Community Hospital received positive test results on a soldier on the evening of Mar. 26.
The patient has been under self-quarantine at an on-post residence since Mar. 14.
The soldier’s unit has been contacted and officials are currently working to determine who else may have had contact with the patient.
Anyone who has come into contact with the patient will be notified to self-quarantine in their homes in accordance to the guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For tracking purposes from the Georgia Department of Public Health, this patient is being counted as a positive case for Muscogee County, which now has eight confirmed positive cases.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.