Warm Start to the Weekend; Showers Return Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will remain warm as we start the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. Some of the normally warmer spots may make a run at the 90 degree mark after some morning fog and low clouds get out of the way. A weakening storm system will bring a thin band of showers through the area on Sunday with most spots not picking up much rain at all. Monday will be a transition day as we will be in-between storm systems - highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with more clouds than sun. A more potent storm system approaches Tuesday bringing rain and storms to the area, especially in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be out of here by Wednesday with clouds moving out and temperatures dropping back to the upper 60s and lower 70s - much closer to seasonal averages for this time of year. Expect dry weather for next Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s and a return to rain by *next* weekend.