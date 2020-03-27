Yard waste and recycling collection to be suspended in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yard waste and recycling collection throughout the Fountain City is being put on hold for the time being.
Non-essential waste services are being suspended until further notice effective immediately, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced.
Recycling drop-off sites will also not be available.
Household garbage will continue to be collected as normal on your regularly scheduled day.
Landfill tipping fees are also being waived during this time with proper identification.
