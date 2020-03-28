All city parks in Phenix City close to the public following statewide social distancing order

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - All city parks in Phenix City will to the public following a statewide social distancing order that was amended Friday, March 27.
All activities on commercial or public playground equipment are prohibited. The order goes in effect March 28 and will remain until further notice.
The city is reminding the public that all athletic facilities and recreation centers continue to remain closed.
For updates regarding Parks and Recreation and other city facilities, visit the city’s website here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.