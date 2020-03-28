Auburn family impacted by COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - COVID-19 hit close to home for one Auburn family, in fact, it hit right in their own home.
Dr. Jennifer Adams, Auburn University’s director of communication and journalism, felt the impact of the virus when her husband was diagnosed earlier this week.
Dr. Jennifer Adams said her husband Glenn Adams returned from a trip to Australia on March 16 saying he didn’t feel right. The next morning, he felt achy and had a fever and showed the symptoms of COVID-19. Glenn Adams tested positive for coronavirus and is now quarantined in his home and hasn’t shown much improvement since last week.
Dr. Jennifer Adams said the important this she wants everyone to know is that this virus is no joke and should be treated as more than just a flu. She said her husband hasn’t yet shown respirator symptoms associated with COVID-19 and she said one positive about the situation is the amount of support she’s received from the Auburn community.
Dr. Jennifer Adams said her husband was directed by the Alabama Department of Health to remain in quarantine until at least March 31 or until his fever goes down for several days.
