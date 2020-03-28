Church on the Trail fills hospital parking lots, prays for healthcare patients and workers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church in Columbus formed a caravan and filled local hospital parking lots to pray for healthcare workers and patients on Friday night, March 27.
Church on the Trail pulled into the parking lots of Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and Midtown campuses and St. Francis Emory Healthcare with their headlights flashing and gospel music playing to pray for everyone affected by COVID-19.
The group held up signs that read, “We R Praying 4 U.”
Piedmont staff came out waving, cheering and smiling and patients watched from their rooms.
Piedmont Regional says, “Thank you for taking the time out of your night to show your support during this time for healthcare workers!”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.