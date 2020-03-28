Dylan: The heat is on Saturday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Near record heat is in the forecast for Saturday as a hot area of high pressure holds its grip on our weather for one last day. Highs will soar to near 90 degrees, which is near record levels. Otherwise, expect lots of sunshine.
A cold front will sweep across the area on Sunday, bringing a few showers. Very little rain is expected, so don't expect any pollen relief just yet. A stronger system will bring numerous showers & storms to the Valley on Tuesday. Severe weather is not a concern at this time, however, we will get enough rain to wash away some of that pollen.
Behind the system, we will get a stretch of beautiful springlike weather for Wednesday & beyond. Expect sun & clouds & cooler temperatures, with highs in the 60s - 70s & lows in the 40s - 50s.
