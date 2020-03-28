Emergency shelter opens in Columbus in response to COVID-19

“Our community members experiencing homelessness are at a higher risk during this pandemic. Many already suffer from health issues that could only worsen their condition if they contract the virus,” said Pat Frey, Executive Director of Home for Good. “In addition, the best defense and main guideline for preventing the spread of Coronavirus is to maintain clean hands, an almost impossible task for those that are without a home. The shelter has procedures in place to support the safety and security of clients as well as staff. This includes opportunities to manage hygiene,” she added.