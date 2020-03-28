Former WTVM reporter tests positive for COVID-19 in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (WTVM) - A former WTVM News Leader 9 reporter who is now a reporter and anchor at KTRK in Houston, Texas has tested positive for COVID-19.
Chauncy Glover joined News Leader 9 in 2008 before leaving in 2009 and moving to Jacksonville, Florida.
Glover said he doesn’t know how he got the virus. He did recently travel to Mexico on vacation and days after returning to work last week, he felt sick. Glover wrote on Facebook, in part, that he woke up in the middle of the night disoriented in a horrible sweat with tightening in his chest. he had a temperature of 1010 and had horrible body aches.
Glover wants Columbus to know he’s doing better, but is still very weak. He is rebuilding his energy and trusting God for complete healing.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.