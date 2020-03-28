Fort Benning announces additional measures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning announced additional measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Military personnel residing on post are restricted from leaving the installation, except out of necessity. Necessity is defined as healthcare needs, grocery shopping, and essential postal, banking, laundry services, and gas stations. All other travel is prohibited.
Outdoor physical activities such as running, biking, and walking are limited to groups of five or less. Unit or large group activities are prohibited.
Military personnel residing off post may only travel between their residence and Fort Benning to perform their military or work duties out of necessity. Travel to off-post facilities is authorized only for necessity is limited to the closest service to your residence. Service members living off post may travel to the installation to use the commissary, post exchange, and other essential services. All other travel is prohibited, and the outdoor physical activities limitations are the same as those for military personnel residing on post.
Family members and civilian employees are strongly encouraged to follow the same precautions.
