Macon County now offering coronavirus testing

Tuskegee Medical and Surgical Center and Tuskegee Quality of Life Health Services will also be testing their current patients by appointment. That means, if you are currently seeing a doctor or nurse practitioner who is affiliated with the Tuskegee Medical and Surgical Center or Tuskegee Quality of Life Health Services, you can call for an initial "tele-help” consultation. If it is determined that COVID-19 testing should be performed, you may be scheduled for an appointment.