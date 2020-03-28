Macon County now offering coronavirus testing

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County residents now have easier access coronavirus testing.
The Alabama Department of Public Health will start testing the public at the Macon County Health Department on Monday.
Tuskegee Medical and Surgical Center and Tuskegee Quality of Life Health Services will also be testing their current patients by appointment. That means, if you are currently seeing a doctor or nurse practitioner who is affiliated with the Tuskegee Medical and Surgical Center or Tuskegee Quality of Life Health Services, you can call for an initial "tele-help” consultation. If it is determined that COVID-19 testing should be performed, you may be scheduled for an appointment.
“Macon County has a very unique situation. Our county borders Lee County, Russell and Bullock County, and you know there are multiple cases over in Lee, and obviously some of those cases could very well be Macon County," said Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee. "I was getting information [Friday] about a case in Bullock County where the person actually lives in Macon County.”
The goal is to make testing more accessible for people who live in rural areas.
“We have a very serious problem with medical care and accessibility to it. Our rural transportation services can help, but it’s very difficult for a lot of our citizens not only in Macon but as far west as Sumpter and Green County, they’re having the same problem," said Lee. "So, counties across the Black Belt are experiencing extreme difficulty getting health care, even before this epidemic.”
Anyone with coronavirus symptoms has to call and make an appointment before being seen. You can call these numbers:
- Macon County Health Department - 334-727-1800
- Tuskegee Medical and Surgical Center - 334-727-5900
- Tuskegee Quality of Life Health Services- 256-490-3052
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
