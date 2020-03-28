Mercer University releases designs on reusable surgical masks

MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercer University School of Engineering faculty and students have been working to fabricate reusable 3D-printed face masks for medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.
The masks were made for medical professionals in locations where personal protective equipment supplies, such as N95 masks, have been lacking because of the sharp increase in patient numbers because of COVID-19.
Dr. Joanna Thomas, assistant professor of biomedical engineering, and Jacob Sokolove, a senior mechanical engineering major, successfully put their mask prototype through a fit test on Friday.
Mercer plans to move forward fabricating masks and distributing them to medical facilities and healthcare practitioners that have indicated a need for alternative PPE until FDA-approved PPE is available.
Even though this mask was successfully designed for healthcare workers and the wearer’s safety in mind, these masks are not FDA tested or approved, and Mercer cannot guarantee their efficacy or safety. Anyone who fabricates these or similar masks and/or wears the masks does so at his or her own risk.
The CDC has issued guidelines for healthcare providers in light of critical PPE shortages across the country. These guidelines include the use of “homemade” masks as a “last resort” in settings where N95 masks are not available.
