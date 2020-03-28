National Guard visits Phoebe; Hospital system releases Saturday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the Georgia National Guard deployed two medical teams to assist with COVID-19 response at Phoebe.
A third team arrived on Saturday, bringing the total number of troops to 29. The group includes one physician, several advanced practice providers and registered nurses, and 20 emergency medical technicians.
Maj. General Thomas Carden, adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard, and Brigadier General Randall Simmons, assistant adjutant general, visited Phoebe’s main campus Saturday.
“We are so appreciative of the state support we are receiving to help us meet southwest Georgia’s growing healthcare needs, and we were pleased to welcome Gen. Carden and Gen. Simmons to Albany today. We are working quickly to orient these dedicated National Guard troops and secure emergency credentialing as necessary. We are matching their skills to our greatest needs, so they can best serve the people in our part of the state and help us through this public health crisis,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
Over the last 24 hours, Phoebe received its largest number of daily COVID-19 test results so far. The 250 total results included 91 positives and 159 negatives, with no additional deaths.
As of Saturday, here is all of Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total Positive Results – 357
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 16
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 46
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 7
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Positive External Patients – 286
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 73
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 19
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 3
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,495
- Total Negative Results - 533
