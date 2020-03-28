Sixth person tests positive for COVID-19 at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A local off-post resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at Fort Benning.
Martin Army Community Hospital received the positive results on Friday. This case marks the sixth person to be tested positive for COVID-19 at Fort Benning. This person is quarantined at home off post.
Fort Benning officials said the hospital is conducting necessary contact tracing to determine and notify all potentially impacted personnel. People who have had contact with this person will be notified to isolate in their homes according to the current CDC guidelines.
This sixth person is being counted as a positive COVID-19 case for Muscogee County for public health tracking purposes.
Fort Benning has implemented and shared with the community the precautionary measures taken to protect the health of the force.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.