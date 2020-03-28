Truckers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While some businesses have closed their doors and some employees are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, truck drivers are still out picking up goods and delivering them throughout the country.
Truck Drivers typically work 11-hour shifts, consisting of traveling throughout the country to move essential supplies.
The combination of traveling and handling items makes it difficult for them to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19.
“We are in contact with people, and you know we can be here in Georgia today and in Illinois tomorrow. You know, and we don’t know if those people have come in contact with it and then we have to come home to our families,”said Shamika Gresham.
Gresham said some of her trucker friends have had trouble stopping to eat or shower while traveling since the COVID-19 outbreak. She also said if truck stops close their businesses to truck drivers, then they won’t be able to handle their daily tasks.
“It’s a necessity because our trucks, we don’t have anything. Basically we have a bed and the driving vehicle so our showers, our food, our supplies that we need for day-to-day is inside of the truck stops,”said Gresham.
Luckily, some truck stops like Pilots Flying J, Love’s Travel Stop and Petro Stopping Centers are saying they plan to keep their fuel lanes open and showers open for truck drivers. Gresham wants working conditions to improve for truckers and says if truckers stopped driving, most things would shut down.
“I just need the general public to think about us truck drivers, because the nurses are getting their recognition, you know the doctors are getting their recognition, but us truck drivers, you know without us this world will stop,” said Gresham.