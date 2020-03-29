COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact places of worship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Places of worship continue to see the effects of COVID-19 across the Chattahoochee Valley as safety precautions alter their traditional ways of having services. First Baptist Church on 12th St. was quiet Sunday on what would typically be a busy day for them.
However, Pastor Jimmy Elder says the message hasn’t changed much. He explains that it’s always a message of hope, but it happens to resonate in a bit of a different way when the nation is in a crisis.
Pastor Elder preaches to an empty Sanctuary in Columbus Sunday mornings to reach an audience through a TV or social media amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Preaching to a congregation through a lens as opposed to people that you see. I’m a people person. I like to shake hands, hug, be a part of their lives and so the social distancing has been probably the most difficult part for me personally," he said.
Other places of worship are also live streaming their teachings and services including Temple Israel in Columbus. Some churches are even altering their Sunday gatherings in different ways including having drive in services.
COVID-19 guidelines also impact volunteer projects especially for students not in the classroom who are looking for activities to do.
“We have a lot of people that are writing notes. I know that some have written notes and sent them to some of the hospitals just thanking the workers there. We’ve had some people who have tried to get groceries for people who are at home who might not be able to get out themselves or might be in higher risk," Pastor Elder explained.
The status of Easter Sunday celebrations is another big potential change in the church community that could happen in two weeks.
“Easter is the Sunday that we dread missing the most," Pastor Elder said.
Pastor Elder says they’re waiting to see what happens and will cooperate with whatever the mayor says.
