EAMC death toll rises with COVID-19 pandemic

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center’s death toll from coronavirus rises to six.
Another patient with complications brought on by COVID-19 has died, which brings the total to six over this past weekend.
Of the six patients, four of them were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County.
As of 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, March 29, only one of the Chambers County deaths was reflected on the Alabama Department of Public Health website as there’s an official process that the ADPH must complete prior to adding to the COVID-19 state death count.
In the Hospital
22 – the number of patients currently hospitalized at EAMC with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
5 – the number of patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 that have been discharged.
23 – the number of patients who are currently hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.
25 – the number of patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19, but have since received a negative test result.
EAMC is sharing COVID-19 information daily to keep area residents informed.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.