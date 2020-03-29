Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins want to keep their newly acquired free agents safe at home. Because of the new coronavirus, the team arranged media interviews via Zoom for eight newcomers scattered around the country. Athletes have often sought to keep a safe distance from the media. But Zoom is a new conduit in the relationship, reflecting the rising popularity of video chat services in this time of isolation. The Dolphins turned to Zoom because they knew their newly acquired players would not be able to meet with the South Florida media in person anytime soon.