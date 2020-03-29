Kroger Pharmacies adjust hours to better accommodate seniors, at-risk groups

“The new pharmacy hours will give seniors and at-risk individuals who take advantage of our dedicated shopping hours added time to talk with a pharmacist and pick up their prescriptions without having to wait for the pharmacy to open or make a separate trip,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “As an added health measure, we are installing plexiglass shields at all registers, pharmacy counters and Starbucks counters. This installation should commence in our Atlanta Division stores within a week.”