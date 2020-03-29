Kroger Pharmacies adjust hours to better accommodate seniors, at-risk groups

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - All pharmacies in Kroger’s Atlanta Division will be open at 8:00 a.m. starting Monday, March 30.
This includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.
The updated Kroger pharmacy hours are below:
· Pharmacies currently open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. will change to 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
· Pharmacies currently open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. will change to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
· Pharmacies currently open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. will change to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
The new senior and at-risk hours will change to 7:00 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Thursday.
Closing hours will vary slightly depending on pharmacy volume. Current weekend pharmacy hours will not change.
“The new pharmacy hours will give seniors and at-risk individuals who take advantage of our dedicated shopping hours added time to talk with a pharmacist and pick up their prescriptions without having to wait for the pharmacy to open or make a separate trip,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “As an added health measure, we are installing plexiglass shields at all registers, pharmacy counters and Starbucks counters. This installation should commence in our Atlanta Division stores within a week.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.