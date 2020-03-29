LaGrange Police investigate armed robbery, aggravated assault on Austin St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault that happened on Austin Street on Sunday morning, March 29.
Dylan Whelchel, 17, and a juvenile victim said they went to 1402 Austin Street to pick up some money that was to be left in a warehouse area. One of the victims is a juvenile.
Once the two victims arrived, the two suspects approached Whelchel and physically assaulted him. The other suspect held Whelchel at gunpoint and took his cellphone from him.
The juvenile victim fled the warehouse and made contact with a nearby officer.
The suspects fled the area on foot.
The victims described one of the suspects as a 16 to 18-year-old male, approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, and around 170 pounds. The second suspect was described as a 20 year old male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches and 180 pounds.
Officers checked the area for the suspects but were unable to locate them.
Whelchel refused medical treatment for his injuries.
This case is under investigation. If you have any information about this case, call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-888-2603.
