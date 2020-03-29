Local company gives back to employees currently out of work amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local company is giving back to employees who are currently out of work due to COVID-19. Valley Hospitality held their first “Feeding our Valley Family” event at the corner of Manchester Expressway and River Road on Saturday.
Valley Hospitality recently temporarily closed several hotels, including the Columbus Marriott, to help flatten the coronavirus curve.
“Those food boxes have been really crucial. I’m sure you guys know, as well as I do, you go to the grocery stores and everything is a little sparse, a little empty and so anything that we can do to just kind of manage that in order for you not to have to go to the grocery store. Not to have to leave your house or get out of your car," said Cassie Myers with Valley Hospitality.
Myers says they’re partnering with Feeding the Valley and Valley Rescue Mission. Valley Hospitality gave out 100 boxes of food to employees Saturday.
“Yogurt, produce, bags of rice, macaroni and cheese, cans of beans. Things that’ll last a long time. Shelf life is really long and then that fresh produce so they can cook and do different things with it in the privacy of their own home and hopefully practicing their own social distancing and doing their part to flatten the curve as well," Myers explained.
Valley Hospitality is also working with vendors to provide bags of produce. They gave out 100 produce bags Saturday in addition to the boxes of food.
“In the hospitality industry we’re always serving people so, now we’re serving our employees who have taken the time to serve our guests,” said Donny Troutman with Valley Hospitality.
Myers says all 100 boxes of food and 100 bags of produce were gone in about 45 minutes Saturday. Myers says as long as the hotels are closed and they have the supplies to pass out food boxes, they plan to do this every Saturday at the same location, 4491 River Road.
Myers says they’re also planning to have another food pick up on Tuesday for employees who were not able to make it out Saturday. Employees are asked to show their separation notices and ID’s when they show up to pick up food.
