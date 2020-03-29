Phoebe Putney Hospital full, patients sent to St. Francis Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany is at full capacity, resulting in patients being sent to St. Francis Hospital in Columbus.
Becky Young, Director of Marketing and Communications for St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, can confirm that they are accepting patients from Albany.
Other hospitals in the state are also accepting COVID-19 patients from Albany.
Over the last 24 hours, Phoebe received its largest number of COVID-19 test results so far, with the number of total positive results at 482.
Here is a look at each COVID-19 test performed by Phoebe:
· Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 16
· Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2
· Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 60
· Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 10
· Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
· Total Positive External Patients – 394
· Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 65
· Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13
· Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 6
· Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,208
· Total Negative Results - 772
All employees, physicians and visitors entering any hospital facilities will be issued a mask prior to going inside and is required to wear it throughout the day.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov.
