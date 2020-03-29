Severe storms possible Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong area of low pressure will move across the area on Tuesday. Ahead of it, numerous showers & storms are likely. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.
The window for severe weather will be midday Tuesday. Storms that become severe will be capable of producing isolated pockets of damaging winds, quarter sized hail, and a tornado or two can't be ruled out. The greatest risk will be south of Highway 80, where the best storm energy will be available.
Behind the system, a cool area of high pressure will build into the area for Wednesday. Beautiful, sunny, and springlike weather will last for the rest of the work week with highs near 70, and lows in the 40s & 50s. No rain is expected until at least next weekend.
