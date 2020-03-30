Alabama Dept. of Public Health employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 among their employees.
The employee reportedly works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery and had no public interaction on job.
ADPH officials say this person was not involved in COVID-19 testing.
The employee and other staff members who came into contact with the employee have been sent home for self-isolation.
Officials say the entire building, not just the area where the employee worked, is being cleaned and disinfected.
