Columbus police release surveillance photo of man breaking into vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are releasing a surveillance photo of a man breaking into a vehicle in the hopes the public can identify him.
Police say that the man seen in the photo is wanted in connection to multiple entering auto cases that took place on Crossbow Dr. and Flintlock Dr. in east Columbus. These cases reportedly took place over a span of a couple of weeks.
Anyone with information on these incidents or this man’s identity is asked to contact the CPD Property Crimes Unit at 706-653-3424.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.