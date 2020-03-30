COVID-19 deaths reported in Chambers and Tallapoosa counties

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Two counties in east Alabama have reported their first deaths related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has reported that one person in each of Chambers and Tallapoosa counties have died from the virus.
There is no word at this time on any information about either patient.
As of 11:00 a.m. EDT on Mar. 30, the state of Alabama had a total of 831 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus and six deaths.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.