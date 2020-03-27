How to Prepare For an Alert Center Action Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When Storm Team 9 issues an Alert Center Action Day, it means that severe weather is on the way and NOW is the time to take action to prepare.
What To Do NOW To Prepare:
- Have a way to get severe weather alerts, like the WTVM Weather App. Learn how to properly set it up here.
- Know what your severe weather plan is and be ready to execute it if a warning is issued for your location.
- Know the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.
- Follow the latest severe weather updates from Storm Team 9 on air, online, on the WTVM Weather App, and on social media.
