Humble over hype: Auburn DB leaning on faith during COVID-19

“I got them right here. They’re always on my phone. Me and Shaquille Johnson grew up together, I met Rod in middle school, but they were some great athletes,” said Daniel. “They really paved the way for a lot of people. Those guys, very humble guys - you never saw them in trouble, they did everything the right way, and once they passed, it kinda built me up, like I had to do it for them too, so that’s a chip on my shoulder I carry as well.”