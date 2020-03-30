Kroger’s Atlanta Division installs protective shields at registers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Kroger’s Atlanta Division is installing new plexiglass shields at registers to help protect employees from the spread of coronavirus.
Kroger’s Atlanta Division includes all of Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.
Kroger is also installing educational floor decals to help promote physical distancing at check-out lines and other counters in the store.
“Our associates are on the front line of the supply chain, ensuring the communities we serve have access to fresh food, medicines and essential supplies," said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “They exemplify dedication to our purpose, which is to feed the human spirit.”
Kroger has also expanded emergency leave guidelines for its employees that includes paid time for self-isolation and symptoms verified by an accredited health official.
