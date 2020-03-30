Man arrested after shooting cousin on Lee Road 40

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting between two cousins on Lee Road 40 has left one injured and one in custody.
Captain Taylor with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says that one man drove up to the Lee Rd. 40 property and he and his cousin began exchanging gunfire.
The victim was taken via helicopter to a Columbus hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
Capt. Taylor confirms that the man who drove up to the home left the scene after the shooting and was arrested before deputies arrived at the crime scene.
The identity of neither man has been released at this time.
