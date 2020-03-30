Organizations in Muscogee and Harris counties keeping children fed during spring break

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s spring break for students in Muscogee and Harris counties, which means the school districts cannot provide meals to students.
To help out, Feeding the Valley Food Bank and FOCUS are handing out food to keep children fed. Feeding the Valley delivered its buddy packs to students at Davis Elementary School in Columbus Monday.
The buddy packs provide enough food and snacks for a few meals.
Feeding the Valley will be providing the packs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. FOCUS is delivering food at Pine Lane Apartments and Park Elementary School Monday through Friday.
