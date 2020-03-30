Phenix City parks close, walking trails remain open

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Parks across Phenix City are closing down to abide with Governor Kay Ivey’s statewide public health order, but the walking trails will remain open.
City parks with walking trails and nature tracks will remain open for walking and jogging only between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Only the portions of the parks with the trails will be open. All other portions of the park are prohibited.People utilizing those areas are also required to maintain six foot social distancing.
Parks with trails that will remain open include:
- Lakewood Park Walking Track
- Moon Lake Nature Trail
- Meadowlane Park Walking Track
- Phenix City Riverwalk
- Moon Lake Walking Track
- Southside Park Nature Trail
These measures will remain in place until at least April 17.
