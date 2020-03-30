Piedmont Columbus Regional receives $1 million donation to renovate facility

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional has received a $1,000,000 donation in order to renovate a floor of one of their facilities for patient treatment.
Dan and Kathelen Amos provided the gift that will allow PCR to renovate the fifth floor of the facility formerly known as Doctor’s Hospital, which is located on the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus and is currently not in use.
The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation is looking to match that gift with funds from the community to together create a dedicated unit of 29 beds and seven ICU beds for patient care.
“There is a great need to isolate COVID-19 patients to provide specialized care and avoid possible cross contamination with patients being treated for non-COVID-19 ailments. This $1 million donation from Dan and Kathelen Amos enables us to address this need, which will very likely save lives,” said Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill. “As the COVID-19 virus continues to impact areas across the nation, we are extremely grateful to community leaders like the Amos family, who have always been there for the Columbus community.”
Piedmont’s leadership teams have been working around the clock to prepare for what could be a major increase in COVID-19 cases.
The CDC says that grouping COVID-19 patients together can confine their care to an area and limit their exposure to other patients.
