Piggly Wiggly stores take safety measures during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piggly Wiggly stores in Columbus are doing their part to keep employees and customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grocery store chain installed plexiglass beams in front of each register. There are also arrows on the floor to help direct the flow of customers and keep isles from overcrowding.
Dots are placed six feet apart in the checkout lines so that customers can follow along with the six feet social distancing rules while they wait to pay for groceries.
